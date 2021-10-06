honor flight

Illinois' first all-women honor flight takes off from Midway

What is an honor flight? Special missions take military veterans to Washington, DC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago honor flight makes history as 1st to have all women in IL

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An honor flight out of Midway Airport will make history Wednesday as the first to be all-women in Illinois.

Honor flights are special missions that take military veterans to Washington, D.C. to honor their service to the country.

On Wednesday morning, it will be all women onboard.

This comes after a year-long delay due to the COVID pandemic.

Ninety three female veterans will be on this flight, which was scheduled to take off about 6:45 a.m.

This is Illinois' first honor flight exclusively for women.

RELATED: 1st Honor Flight in nearly 2 years takes off for Washington DC with 113 heroes on board

They will participate in a day-long all-expense-paid trip to Washington to visit monuments.

The group includes World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans.

Rochelle Crump is a Vietnam vet. She helped organize this.

"I looked at, were there any women there? And there was always like one or two," Crump said. "They never really shined a light on them because of the domination of the males."

The participating veterans all lived in Illinois when they served, but now they hail from all over the Chicago area and the state.

Some traveled as far as California and Arkansas.

The special flight is chartered by Southwest Airlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagomidway airportveteranshonor flightmidway airportveteransouthwest airlineswomen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HONOR FLIGHT
First all-women veteran honor flight makes history
1st Honor Flight in nearly 2 years takes off with 113 heroes on board
Honor flight for women veterans to take off from Chicago
For 1st time, 'Honor Flight' Chicago takes Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C.
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot in Country Club Hills home invasion: police
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
Child, 4, injured in North Side hit-and-run, officials say
41 more fake COVID vaccine cards, ivermectin seized at O'Hare
CPS updates COVID quarantine protocols
3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep HS
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
Show More
Man on surveillance video not connected to Jelani Day death: police
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cool Wednesday with PM shower chance
DOJ reviews 'new info' in decision not to charge Nassar investigators
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
More TOP STORIES News