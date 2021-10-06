Illinois' first all-women honor flight takes off from Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An honor flight out of Midway Airport will make history Wednesday as the first to be all-women in Illinois.Honor flights are special missions that take military veterans to Washington, D.C. to honor their service to the country.On Wednesday morning, it will be all women onboard.This comes after a year-long delay due to the COVID pandemic.Ninety three female veterans will be on this flight, which was scheduled to take off about 6:45 a.m.This is Illinois' first honor flight exclusively for women.They will participate in a day-long all-expense-paid trip to Washington to visit monuments.The group includes World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans.Rochelle Crump is a Vietnam vet. She helped organize this."I looked at, were there any women there? And there was always like one or two," Crump said. "They never really shined a light on them because of the domination of the males."The participating veterans all lived in Illinois when they served, but now they hail from all over the Chicago area and the state.Some traveled as far as California and Arkansas.The special flight is chartered by Southwest Airlines.