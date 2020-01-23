Chicagoland Nurse Honor Guard created in memory of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5750140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 19-year-old man is charged with the murder of a nurse killed in a drive-by-shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in November.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a nurse killed in a Little Village drive-by shooting returned to Cook County's criminal courthouse Thursday.The man accused of fatally shooting Frank Aguilar stood before a judge this week as attorneys discussed sharing evidence in the case.Armando Lopez, 19, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the November shooting.Prosecutors allege Lopez was driving the night of the fatal drive-by shooting that authorities believe mistakenly targeted Aguilar as a rival.Aguilar, a nurse at Misericordia, was carrying in laundry to his sister's Little Village home when he was shot and killed on November 12, 2019.His family and friends are working to keep his legacy alive."He just wanted to help people and he was really good at it," said Sharee Rangel, Aguilar's sister.Nurse Connie Girgenti founded The Chicagoland Nurse Honor Guard in honor of Aguilar."A lot of time you don't know the nurses, but it's important that we pause in the moment and their families' moment of need," Girgenti said.Girgenti didn't know Aguilar, but she wanted to make sure he and other nurses are honored with a Florence Nightingale ceremony."We released Frank from his nursing duties and traditionally, light is lit and the lamp is presented to the family," Girgenti said.Since Aguilar's ceremony, Girgenti has organized other ceremonies for three nurses.Aguilar's family invited The Chicagoland Nurse Honor Guard to participate in his memorial service on April 1.His family also plans to create an organization to honor any doctors and nurses who have been killed.