Horrifying details of Arizona body donation center raid in 2014 revealed in lawsuit

CHICAGO -- Gruesome details about what was found in a 2014 raid at a body donation and tissue bank facility in Phoenix have been revealed in a lawsuit against the center.
Warning: This story contains content that some readers may find disturbing due its graphic nature. Discretion is advised.
Biological Resource Center was raided five years ago as part of a human body parts trafficking investigation, KKTV reported.
"This is a horror story, it's just unbelievable. This story is unbelievable," said Troy Harp, who donated family to BRC.
Harp has been living a nightmare for years after donating his mother and grandmother to BRC in 2012 and 2013, with the understanding their bodies would be used for scientific purposes.
"Cancer, and leukemia, and whatever else, using sample cells, that's what I was told," he said.
But that's not what happened.
The FBI raided the facility in hazmat suits in 2014 as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of body parts.
For the first time testimony from one of the FBI agents who conducted the raid was released, and what he recounts is shocking.
He said he found "a cooler filled with male genitalia," "a bucket of heads, arms and legs," "infected heads" and one of the most disturbing findings, called a morbid joke in the lawsuit: a small woman's head sewn onto a large male torso like Frankenstein and hung up on the wall.
"Who in their right mind?" Harp wanted to know. "It's absolutely gross."
The lawsuit also said the bodies were cut up with chainsaws and band saws, and pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer, with no identification tags on the bodies.
"Tools that are not appropriate for dismembering scientific bodies," Harp said.
Harp said his mother's ashes showed up by mail on his doorstep shortly after the raid, but he isn't even sure they're her ashes.
He said his mother and grandmother wanted to help medical research after their deaths, yet he doesn't believe they ever made it out of the BRC building.
He also said he doesn't feel like he's gotten any closure.
"No, this is open, and I don't think I ever will," he said.
BRC owner Stephen Gore was sentenced to one year of deferred jail time and four years of probation after he pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise. Harp said that is not enough, and he wants to see more federal regulation of facilities like the BRC.
The lawsuit against the center is still ongoing.
