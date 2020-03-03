Pets & Animals

Horses living in piles of manure rescued by MSPCA; woman faces animal cruelty charges

On the scene - the horses literally had to be dug out of the stall in which they were trapped. (MSPCA-Angell via WCVB)

LUDLOW, Mass. -- A Ludlow woman is facing animal cruelty charges after two horses were found living in stalls with piles of manure so high that the animals' backs were pressed against the barn roof rafters, causing sores, the MSPCA said.

On Feb. 5, a team from the MSPCA spent two hours digging the horses out of their stalls because the manure blocked the doors. The animals are now being cared for by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, WCVB reported.

Nancy L. Golec of Ludlow, the former owner of the horses, has been charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. Golec was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Feb. 24.

Their overgrown and misshapen hooves contributed to imbalances that have significantly impacted their health.

"We're going to do everything possible to help them live the rest of their lives without pain, but that will be determined by the degree to which we can reshape the hooves," said Lauze.

X-rays confirmed changes to the coffin bones of both of Shakira's front hooves, but the staff are hopeful these changes will not further erode the quality of her life, the MSPCA said.

Shakira is walked gingerly off the trailer to arrive at Nevins Farm and to begin a new life.

MSPCA-Angell via WCVB



"It really depends on the extent to which her hooves can be reshaped," added Lauze.

Tia's radiographs, however, show immense deformation of the coffin bones in her hind hooves, among other bone changes that could forever compromise her health.

The condition of Tia and Shakira's hooves shocked the rescuers, and Nevins Farm barn staff say they are the worst they have ever seen.

MSPCA-Angell via WCVB



The Nevins Farm team will continue to rehabilitate both horses in hopes that they can be placed for adoption. Anyone interested in adopting can email barnstaff@mspca.org for more information.

Readers who wish to contribute toward the horses' mounting medical bills may do so by way of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm Ashton's Hope Fund.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescuehorsesu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News