HURRICANE FLORENCE

Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Hurricane Florence aftermath

EMBED </>More Videos

Guardians of Rescue volunteers rescued two horses found in neck-deep floodwaters after Hurricane Florence in Pender County, North Carolina. (Guardians of Rescue/Storyful)

PENDER COUNTY, NC --
Two horses were rescued seemingly at the last minute when volunteers found them neck deep in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Rescue organization Guardians of Rescue said the horses were "tired, scared, confused" and had "not much left in them" when volunteers found them in Pender County, North Carolina.

"One kept going under...the other would let out a cry to get his attention," Guardians of Rescue wrote on Facebook. Video shared by the organization showed the animals in the water in a wooded area near what appeared to be a home or possibly a barn.

Volunteers guided the animals onto a porch where they are able to safely shelter in place until the waters recede, Guardians of Rescue said.

In the video shared to Facebook, a volunteer could be heard saying that the group was on the way to rescue nine dogs trapped in trailers when they happened upon the horses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatherhurricane florencenorth carolina newsanimal rescuefloodinghorsesanimalsanimals in peril
HURRICANE FLORENCE
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Gov. Rauner and Pritzker square off in first debate Thursday night
Lincoln Park Zoo names first female director
Toni Preckwinkle, Gery Chico join Chicago mayoral race
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Show More
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
3 more possible victims in case of CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
One year later, Hurricane Maria survivors make new home in Chicago
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
More News