ABC7's Hosea Sanders receives 1st Torch Awards Hall of Fame honor

Hosea Sanders is the very first recipient of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards Hall of Fame.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A surprise honor for one of our own today.

Torch awards are earned by those performing exceptional business ethics and excellence.

Cheryl Burton was there today, along with several of our ABC7 colleagues, to help present this award to our friend.

Hosea has hosted the Torch Awards ceremony for the past three years.