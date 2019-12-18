'Hospital of horrors': Public Guardian sues Chicago Lakeshore Hospital, DCFS officials for alleged child abuse cover-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County's Public Guardian is suing a private psychiatric facility that treated children who were in state custody calling it a "hospital of horrors."A lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday alleges Illinois Department of Children and Family Services officials covered up sexual and physical abuse at Chicago Lakeshore Hospital involving children in DCFS custody."These kids were the most vulnerable kids in the City of Chicago and Cook County," said attorney Scott Drury. "They went to the hospital to be simply treated for severe issues that they were suffering, but instead what they receive is sexual assault, not only by other patients there but by the staff."The suit was filed by Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert on behalf of seven children, some whom were as young as 7-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse.The disturbing claims range from sexual abuse to children receiving improper medication at the North Side hospital."DCFS knew of all the problems and all of the abuses at this hospital of horrors. However DCFS did nothing to protect children," Golbert said. "DCFS conspired with Chicago Lakeshore Hospital to cover up the horrific abuses."Chicago Lakeshore Hospital's CEO Patricia McClure-Chessier issued a statement that read:DCFS was eventually forced to relocate the children placed at the hospital, according to Golbert.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Servies also released a statement that read:"It was only after a public outcry and also the federal government's decision to stop funding this hospital that DCFS stop using this psychiatric hospital," he claimed."It is important for everyone to know in bringing this case, it is not just about the seven children that were abused, this is about the endemic problems going on in our public welfare system with those children," Drury said.