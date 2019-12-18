'Hospital of horrors': Public Guardian sues Chicago Lakeshore Hospital, DCFS officials for alleged child abuse cover-up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County's Public Guardian is suing a private psychiatric facility that treated children who were in state custody calling it a "hospital of horrors."
A lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday alleges Illinois Department of Children and Family Services officials covered up sexual and physical abuse at Chicago Lakeshore Hospital involving children in DCFS custody.
"These kids were the most vulnerable kids in the City of Chicago and Cook County," said attorney Scott Drury. "They went to the hospital to be simply treated for severe issues that they were suffering, but instead what they receive is sexual assault, not only by other patients there but by the staff."
The suit was filed by Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert on behalf of seven children, some whom were as young as 7-years-old at the time of the alleged abuse.
The disturbing claims range from sexual abuse to children receiving improper medication at the North Side hospital.
"DCFS knew of all the problems and all of the abuses at this hospital of horrors. However DCFS did nothing to protect children," Golbert said. "DCFS conspired with Chicago Lakeshore Hospital to cover up the horrific abuses."
Chicago Lakeshore Hospital's CEO Patricia McClure-Chessier issued a statement that read:
"For 50 years Chicago Lakeshore Hospital has served the state of Illinois as an anchor for mental health care. We have always placed the health and safety of the children we treat as our top priority. We are one of the very few such facilities that remain in the face of dramatic cuts to funding and other resources.
It is tragic that the Cook County Public Guardian chooses to malign health care providers instead of addressing the root of this statewide crisis: a lack of state funding which prevents children from getting appropriate care at the right time and in the right place. Our doctors have testified to this issue before members of the General Assembly on multiple occasions. This problem is beyond the control of Chicago Lakeshore Hospital. Illinois already faces a severe shortage of mental health care providers and driving more out of business only serves to exacerbate the problem instead of solving it.
Chicago Lakeshore Hospital is one of the last available facilities for troubled and abused children. Our hospital has always cooperated with regulators in a transparent way and we work diligently to correct any problems that arise while treating the most difficult and troubled populations - populations other hospitals cannot or will not treat because of acuity or inadequate reimbursement. We sincerely hope that regulators, policymakers, and lawmakers soon realize that it is in their collective best interest to see us succeed for the sake of children. In the meantime, we will vigorously defend Chicago Lakeshore Hospital using facts rather than the egregious distortion that has been portrayed before the press."
DCFS was eventually forced to relocate the children placed at the hospital, according to Golbert.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Servies also released a statement that read:
"DCFS is committed to protecting the children of Illinois and providing the best possible services to the children in our care. We take seriously any allegations of abuse and have not allowed children to be placed at Lakeshore Hospital since 2018. Prior administrations have hollowed out DCFS with significant reductions in funding and staffing. We are reversing course with the support of the Pritzker administration. With additional resources from the governor's budget, DCFS has hired more than 300 additional staff since April and begun to make dramatic improvements to overcome the challenges that have plagued the department for decades."
"It was only after a public outcry and also the federal government's decision to stop funding this hospital that DCFS stop using this psychiatric hospital," he claimed.
"It is important for everyone to know in bringing this case, it is not just about the seven children that were abused, this is about the endemic problems going on in our public welfare system with those children," Drury said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
