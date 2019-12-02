Hostage found dead, 3 officers wounded after Michigan shooting

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Authorities say an intruder shot and wounded three law enforcement officers at a home in southwestern Michigan.

Police also said the body of a homeowner who had been taken hostage was found inside.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's office and other agencies responded Sunday night to a reported home invasion in Comstock Township and learned that the male suspect had three hostages.

Police say they heard gunfire inside the home before they went in and were shot.

The sheriff's office says injuries to the officers, who included one from nearby Kalamazoo, weren't life-threatening.

Police say the other hostages were rescued.

Sheriff Richard Fuller told reporters it appears the suspect was the only one who fired shots.

The suspect was captured as he tried to flee.

Authorities didn't immediately say whether the suspect and those at the home knew each other.
