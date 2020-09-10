Chicago police respond to hostage situation in South Loop

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- SWAT teams have responded to a hostage situation in the South Loop Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a male victim is being held at gunpoint at an apartment building in the area of 14th Street and Wabash Avenue.

A police spokesperson said the situation started out as a robbery.

Police have blocked off streets in the area as they respond to the incident.

This is a breaking news incident. Please check back for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loophostageswatchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
Illinois reports 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Show More
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
UW-Madison moves to online classes amid rising COVID-19 cases
Before & after: Drone shows transition to fire-orange skies in SF
Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop: police
More TOP STORIES News