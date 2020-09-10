Chicago police respond to hostage situation in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SWAT teams have responded to a hostage situation in the South Loop Thursday morning.
Chicago police said a male victim is being held at gunpoint at an apartment building in the area of 14th Street and Wabash Avenue.
A police spokesperson said the situation started out as a robbery.
Police have blocked off streets in the area as they respond to the incident.
This is a breaking news incident. Please check back for updates
