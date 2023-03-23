SkyEye video shows a tarp covering the open door to one of the motel rooms. ABC13 watched agents go in and out of that room and another one two doors down.

Hostages in Houston: FBI shoots, kills 1 during multiday hostage rescue at Texas Motel 6

HOUSTON -- An FBI agent shot and killed someone during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency's Houston office said in a statement.

"All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased," according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a Motel 6.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff's Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

"There is no threat to public safety at this time," the FBI said.

The sheriff's office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county's district attorney's office.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK contributed to this report.