Food & Drink

Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears, FDA says

Sweet treats might grow mold before 'best by' date
Hostess is recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the "best by" date.

The products were sold to stores across the United States.

The voluntary recall includes fresh, frozen and grocery store packs.

The unfrozen products have best by dates in late August.

RELATED: FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

The frozen packages do not have a best by date, so consumers will need to check the barcode and batch numbers.

Consumers are urged not to eat them and return the Zingers for a full refund.

The recall does not affect any other Hostess brands, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Visit FDA.gov for the full list of recalled items.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfdahostessmoldrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Illinois reports 1,598 new COVID-19 cases
CPS board meets Wed. as reopening debate between CTU, Lightfoot continues
Trump to deploy federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Girl, 3, shot in South Shore
Is dining outside safe during COVID-19? Experts weigh in
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Show More
Floating Boat Cinema coming to Chicago in September
US orders China to close its consulate in Houston
Addison father, 30, warns COVID-19 is real
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, stray shower Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News