4 dead, 1 critically injured in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

Emergency responders at the scene of a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Four people are dead and one was critically injured from a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Saturday morning, ABC News has learned.

The balloon hit a powerline near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard around 7 a.m. local time, causing the basket to detach and fall into the street. The balloon flew away and officials are trying to locate it.

The pilot was among the four killed, police said. Officials believe the victims range in age from 40 to 60.

PNM, the utility company that serves New Mexico, reported several power outages.

Officials have not detailed the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
