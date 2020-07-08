Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Lake in the Hills neighborhood after woman, 80, has medical emergency

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Wednesday morning in a northwest suburban neighborhood after one of its occupants had a medical emergency.

Huntley fire officials received a call around 7:15 a.m. about an unconscious 80-year-old woman. When emergency responders got to the area of Haligus and Ackman roads in Lake in the Hills, they learned the woman was having a medical emergency in a hot air balloon and that location was where the pilot expected to land.

By the time the balloon landed, the woman had regained consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials were not sure how many people were in the balloon.
