Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Lake in the Hills neighborhood after woman, 80, has medical emergency

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Wednesday morning in a northwest suburban neighborhood after one of its occupants had a medical emergency.Huntley fire officials received a call around 7:15 a.m. about an unconscious 80-year-old woman. When emergency responders got to the area of Haligus and Ackman roads in Lake in the Hills, they learned the woman was having a medical emergency in a hot air balloon and that location was where the pilot expected to land.By the time the balloon landed, the woman had regained consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital.Fire officials were not sure how many people were in the balloon.