Okla. father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle

TULSA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.

Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested at his home in Tulsa Saturday, police said.

Dennis told officers that he had taken his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon. Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep for four or five hours. When he awoke he found the children inside the vehicle.

Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities.

Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out the vehicle and locking it up, then walking inside his house without the children.

The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Jail records show Dennis remained in custody Sunday, but do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Bond is set at $750,000. He is due in court on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomachild deathhot caru.s. & worldfather charged
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces group to revise CPD use of force policies
Aurora police release dashcam video of traffic stop arrests
COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Moderna to be tested in Chicago in UIC Hospital trial
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
FDA revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
2 high school friends killed in Carol Stream crash
Indiana casinos reopen
Show More
Woman who called police on man stenciling BLM apologizes
SC deputy named godfather after saving 12-day-old baby's life
Wrong company villainized after BLM confrontation video
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday
Mexico extradites alleged Chapo aide 'The Engineer' to US
More TOP STORIES News