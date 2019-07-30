Hot car tragedy serves as a life-saving lesson for others

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just a few minutes in a hot car could be deadly for a child, a lesson one father learned the hard way.

"In my mind I thought I had dropped her off at the daycare," recalled Reggie McKinnon of the morning of March 8, 2010.

That's when the South Florida resident accidentally left his sleeping 17-month-old daughter Payton in the backseat of his SUV.

"When I left work, I came out to my parking lot to put my laptop in the back of the SUV and that's when I found Payton still in the car seat," McKinnon said.

Tuesday, McKinnon and his wife Julia joined forces with the National Safety Council to help warn the public about the dangers of hot cars and children.

At least 819 children across the United States have died of heatstroke, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. That's one child every 10 days

Supporters for change are also behind the Hot Car Act, a bill requiring new vehicles to have rear seat sensors and alarms.

It's not enough to educate parents about the risk, said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois. "Even the best parents can be distracted."

The McKinnons tell their story to anyone who will listen and hope they can turn their hot car tragedy into a life-saving lesson for others.

"We still tear up, its not easy, but this is a promise that we made to our sweet Payton,"said Julia McKinnon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetychildrenlegislationheat exhaustionheatstrokecarhot car
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Police: Armed robbers in blue car targeting victims on North Side
Englewood mothers' murders renew residents' commitment to stopping violence
Contractor who racked up complaints about unfinished work charged with fraud, theft
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Iconic pink house on West Side needs repairs
Skydiver knocked unconscious during mid-air collision in Ottawa
Show More
Capital One breach: 106M people compromised, woman charged
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Body of 1930 gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
'Big Boy' leaves West Chicago
More TOP STORIES News