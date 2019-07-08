Houston suspect surrenders after air conditioning goes out, deputies say

HOUSTON -- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Houston.Deputies say it all started when the suspect showed a gun to some of his neighbors and apparently threatened them."We had a barricaded suspect that had taken offense to some of his neighbors and showed them a gun and said something to the effect of 'I have something here for you,'" said Captain Lynwood Moreau of the Harris County Sherriff's Office.Deputies received a warrant and arrived at the suspect's trailer and they cut off his electricity. The man eventually surrendered."We turned the power off and it got pretty warm in there pretty quick. He came out with his hands up," said Lynwood.Deputies say that suspect has a previous felony conviction and will be facing charges.