Iowa man arrested for rifle in lakefront hotel room proposes to girlfriend after release on bond

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After being released on bond following his arrest for bringing a rifle and handgun to his lakefront Chicago hotel room, an Iowa man proposed to his girlfriend outside the 18th District headquarters.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Casteel owns an auto repair shop in Des Moines.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said a member of the cleaning staff at the W Chicago - Lakeshore "likely prevented a tragedy from happening" when he alerted authorities about firearms he found in a hotel room.

Casteel was held on $10,000 bond after briefly appearing in front of Cook County Judge David Navarro in bond court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors revealed that Casteel's room at the W Chicago - Lakeshore was on the 12th floor facing Ohio Street Beach. Prosecutors said Casteel's semi-automatic rifle had four magazines next to it and a live round in the chamber.

Casteel's girlfriend was also in the room, prosecutors said, and law enforcement sources tell the I-Team that their two children were also on the trip.

As part of the conditions of his bond, Casteel will be allowed to return to Iowa if he's released. While prosecutors said Casteel has an Iowa gun permit, Judge Navarro told him "clearly, we are not in Iowa" and noted that the weapons found in the hotel room are in police custody.

In a statement, the W Hotel said, "As this is a matter under police investigation, we would respectfully redirect all media inquiries to the Chicago Police Department."

Casteel's girlfriend appeared to accept the proposal, and they drove away without making a public comment. His next court date is not currently known.
