chicago shooting

Man shot at Near North Side hotel, taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to CPD

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in shooting Saturday at a hotel on the Near North Side.

The 18-year-old was inside of a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites hotel about 7:45 p.m. in the first block of West Illinois Street when someone walked in and opened fire, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Man, 33, wounded in an exchange of gunfire inside Chicago's Swissotel elevator

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.
