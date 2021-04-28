Race and Culture

Gov JB Pritzker signs sweeping healthcare reform bill that aims to address systemic racism

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov JB Pritzker signs sweeping healthcare reform bill into law

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker signed a sweeping healthcare reform bill into law that he says will make health care more accessible and equitable in Illinois.

"Justice is access to economic opportunity, to a great education, and yes, to affordable, quality, personalized healthcare. It's about recognizing I think that communities across our state have been left out and left behind and then doing something about that," Pritzker said.

SEE ALSO | Bill declaring violence a public health crisis awaits Pritzker's signature

This legislation represents the last of four policy pillars authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to address systemic racism. Among other things, the wide-ranging law makes implicit bias training a requirement for medical staff. It also places a moratorium on hospital closures, and targets high-violence areas for more state funding to address the underlying causes.

Just last week, ABC7 spoke with the man behind this measure. After losing his son to gun violence three years ago, Pastor Anthony Williams turned his grief into action. He was there Tuesday as his calls for change came to fruition.

SEE ALSO | Criminal justice reform bill aims to end cash bail, expand police training, maintain police misconduct records

"We are now in New America. We are now in changes like never before," Williams said. "There's a paradigm shift in the universe. And if we are going to survive, we must deal with this Leviathan of violence like never before."

Williams said the historic law is creating solutions for a public health crisis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
legislationchicago crimejb pritzkerillinoischicago violencerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Black and Powerful: Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
Pilsen resident creates 15-foot-tall Dia de los Muertos altar
Day of the Dead celebration honors tradition, culture
'I Run With Maud' on ESPN+ follows Black runners movement
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News