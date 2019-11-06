House catches fire in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a blaze at a home on Chicago's South Side.

Crews from the Chicago Fire Department responded to the 4600-block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around or shortly after 4 p.m.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene as crews fought the fire, and flames burst through the roof.

No injuries have been reported. It is not known how the fire started, or if the home is occupied. Officials have not released any further details about the incident.
