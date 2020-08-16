House explodes in Will County, 1 critically injured, sheriff's office says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in critical condition after a house explosion at 2200 E. Washington St. in unincorporated Will County.The explosion happened just before 3 p.m., according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.There is no longer an active fire, but the explosion caused a lot of damage, officials said. The house was leveled.One person was treated at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, officials said. One person was in critical condition.All of the injured people were outside of the house at the time of the explosion.Some streets are closed in the area.