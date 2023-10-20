Officials reveal cause of DeKalb County house explosion near Earlville

An explosion in DeKalb County, IL completely obliterated a house and injured one person in Earlville, the sheriff's office said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- DeKalb County said an explosion that destroyed a home and sparked a fire in Earlville on Tuesday afternoon has been ruled accidental.

The sheriff's office said they received calls about the explosion on Goble Road near Bend Road just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. When they responded to the scene, the found the home had been completely destroyed and leveled.

On Friday, DeKalb County officials said according to an update from the state fire marshal, the explosion was caused by the ignition of propane within the home, and the blast was ruled to be "accidental."

Firefighters worked into the evening hours on Tuesday to put out the fire following the explosion.

"We received several 911 calls about a possible house explosion. Our deputies arrived with some of the fire departments to find the house completely leveled," said Chief Deputy Jim Burgh.

One person was hurt in the explosion and taken for treatment at a hospital.

"There was a family member that was in the residence when this happened. That person was transported by ambulance to a hospital," Burgh said.

The homeowner, who did not want to appear on camera, said their family member is expected to be OK.

