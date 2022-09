2 killed in home explosion in rural LaSalle County, cause under investigation, police say

LaSALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed after a house exploded in LaSalle County Saturday.

Police, along with several other agencies, responded to a home in the 3100-block of E. 3rd. Road in north rural LaSalle around 11:25 a.m., officials said.

The explosion resulted in two fatalities, police added.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.