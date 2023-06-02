Large fire breaks out at Aurora home

A large house fire in Aurora, IL was caught on camera by Chopper 7HD.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A large fire broke out at a west suburban home on a very warm Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene, capturing large flames and lots of billowing black smoke.

There is not much left of at least one structure, which was engulfed by the flames. Another structure was smoldering, and a nearby power pole also caught fire.

Fire departments are on the scene, working to tame the flames. It is not yet clear if anyone was in the home when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.