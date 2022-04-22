house fire

Fort Wayne fire kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

Fort Wayne, Indiana fire took place at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Wayne, IN fire kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the city's northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames, Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

"Crews pulled lines to start extinguishing the fire and looking for ways to enter the structure. Crews battled hard," a fire department report said.

The fire was deemed under control in 23 minutes.

RELATED: After Antioch Baptist Church Chicago fire, demolition work continues; faithful plan to rebuild

At least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, O'Connor said.

The adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

The four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby Wright, a neighbor, said she heard an explosion and that neighbors tried to get inside to save the children.

Authorities didn't release the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggest a possible cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafiredeadly firehouse firefire deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Firefighter among 3 injured during Englewood house fire: CFD
House fire kills elderly couple on Far South Side
1 dead, another critically injured in house fire on Far South Side
Boone Co. house fire leaves 5 siblings dead, mom hospitalized
TOP STORIES
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup released
Handyman appears in court in gruesome stabbing murder of mom
Former CPS theater director gets probation in student sex case
Illinois reports 3,807 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Family of Will County toddler found dead reaches $6.4M settlement
Show More
IL residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths
Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains
Monty the piping plover returns to Chicago, but where is Rose?
Suburban man survives COVID after 116-day hospital stay
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News