House fire under investigation in Sauk Village

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. -- A fire broke out early Saturday morning at home in Sauk Village in the south suburbs.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of East 221st Street.

Early reports indicated there were possible victims tapped inside but Fire Chief Stephen Barrett said the fire was quickly extinguished and everyone was able to get out safely.

Companies arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes from the call, according to Barrett.

Six jurisdictions helped to battle the fire which remains under investigation.
