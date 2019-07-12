House passes bill to extend 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090

NEW YORK -- The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that will extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2090.

The vote was 402-12. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will hold a vote.

If it passes, any benefits that were cut due to lack of money would be reinstated.

The legislation's full name is be "Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11 Victim Compensation Act."

Those three first responders died from 9/11-related illnesses.

"This involves the commitment of the United States to always stand with and be with those who put their lives on the line with the rest of us," Rep. Peter King said.

Lawmakers from both parties hailed the House vote, which comes a month after comedian Jon Stewart sharply criticized Congress for failing to act.

Stewart, a longtime advocate for 9/11 responders, told lawmakers they were showing "disrespect" to first responders now suffering from respiratory ailments and other illnesses as a result of their recovery work at the former World Trade Center site.

"Every sick responder should be treated with the same dignity and compassion, regardless of when they became sick," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Nadler paid tribute to former NYPD officer Luis Alvarez and said no one should ever again spend their final days walking the halls of Congress begging for victims compensation funding.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citywashington d.c.nypdhouse of representativescongress9 11bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly appears in court on federal sex crime charges
Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan, $10K reward offered
Protests planned ahead of expected ICE raids in Chicago
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code': New documentary recalls deadly 1995 heat wave
Show More
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning amid Epstein criticism
David Ortiz underwent a third surgery for his gunshot wound, his wife says
Family of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall returns home
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
More TOP STORIES News