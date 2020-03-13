5 trendy products from the International Housewares Show 2020

Sadly the Inspired Home Show was canceled this year in accordance with CDC guidelines about the Coronavirus pandemic. But Leana Salamah brought the best of the show to our show for you!Every year, the International Housewares Association comes out with a report of the key trends in houseware for the upcoming year. This year has 5 key product trends:- Products that reduce or eliminate steps in the cooking process.- Products that save space.- Products that create sharable experiences... or products that recreate out-of-home experiences in your home.- Products that make you feel like you're in a healthy environment in mind, body, and spirit.- Products that replace disposable items or extend the life of other products.Reduces the cold brew brewing produces that normally takes 12 to 24 hours down to as little as just two minutes. Vacuum technology turbo-charges the brewing process. Brews up to 5 cups and dispenses into carafe.Company: GourmiaAvailability: $174.99Does the work of several pots and a colander. Suitable for all types of stoves including induction. Oval shape fits longer pastas. Twist and lock lid for easy straining.Company: Bradshaw Home - BialettiPrice: $99.99Everything you need in portable bar. Insulated, padded tote holds up to 3 large bottles. Front main pouch features a removable 16-tool bar tools organizer, essential for making the most elaborate of cocktails. Side pockets fit a small cheese board (knife included with tools). This cool gray and black design is made of waxed cotton canvas.Company: Picnic Time Family of BrandsPrice: $241.95Transforms zucchini, potatoes, beets and more into paper-thin sheets with minimal effort. Designed to make it easy to reinterpret classic daily dishes into low-carb entrees or crunchy colorful chips. Comes with recipes.Company: Betty Bossi AGPrice: $39.99 SRPWe have an environmental responsibility to reduce our consumption, but we also have a social responsibility to support products that give back. Artovida partners with artists around the world and products help support various global causes.Company: ArtovidaAvailability/Price: Lunch Totes - $24.95, Snack/Sandwich Bags, $26.95