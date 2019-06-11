Mom at home with 2 young kids shot after fighting off intruder in Houston

HOUSTON -- A mother at home with her two children was shot by a man demanding money from her in northwest Houston, investigators say.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities told ABC7 Chicago's sister station, ABC13, the man knocked on the woman's door and when she answered, he demanded money and tried to barge in.

She fought with the man, who then shot her several times.

The woman called 911 herself after being shot. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Her children are okay.

It's currently unknown if the shooting happened in front of her kids or where they were in the apartment.

Our sister station was there as authorities carried the children out of their home.

Investigators say it doesn't appear that anything was taken, but they are still considering the incident a home invasion.

Deputies are hoping to get a better description of the alleged shooter from the mother. They also plan to pull surveillance video from the apartment complex.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashome invasionshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Uber event for drivers at MSI draws complaints after hundreds more than expected show up
Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer
Federal court hearing could decide fate of Obama Presidential Center
100th anniversary of 19th Amendment ratification
Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb
Show More
FBI releases files on 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday
Electric scooter pilot program begins in Chicago, brings safety concerns
Prosecutors detail 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Illinois lawmakers approve billion dollar statewide construction expansion
More TOP STORIES News