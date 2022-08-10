Houston violence: Man killed by convenience store clerk after alleged altercation, police say

Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.

HOUSTON -- Police are trying to figure out what happened just minutes before a clerk allegedly shot and killed a man at a convenience store in northeast Houston.

Officers said the man entered the store about 8 p.m. Tuesday. He then allegedly got into a fight with the store clerk, who pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

RELATED: Wounded guard questions why no charges filed in shootout that injured 4

Police believe there is surveillance video of the shooting and plan on looking at it as part of their investigation.

They will then turn over their findings to a grand jury to discuss possible charges.