Houstonians walk 2.23 miles to honor man killed while jogging

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- The NAACP Houston branch held a dedication run tonight in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed man who was shot to death while jogging near his home in Brunswick, Georgia.

Father Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, have been charged with murder and arrested. Police released their mugshots overnight.

The charges came more than two months after Arbery was killed. National outrage over the case swelled this week after a cellphone video that appeared to show the Feb. 23 shooting.

Gregory previously told police that he and his son chased after Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar. They said they thought he was the same person seen on security cameras breaking into homes. The McMichaels said they were trying to make a citizen's arrest.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she believes her son, a former football player, was just jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before he was killed on a Sunday afternoon.

In the video, the McMichaels are waiting for Arbery, then there's a struggle between him and Travis. Gun shots go off, and Arbery collapses.

Gregory is a former police officer and former investigator for a county prosecutor. Because of those ties, two prosecutors have already recused themselves from the case.

"He was a happy-go-lucky person, he loved his family. One of his famous quotes was, "I love you. And thank you." He had the most humble spirit, and once I think about who he was as a person, and think about how his life ended, it just seems so unfair," Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper said.

WATCH: Many people came out to show their support for Ahmaud Arbery
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see why Houstonians walked, jogged and ran today for Ahmaud Arbery.



The Houston NAACP posted about the walk, asking participants to remember to bring a mask or face covering.

The event started at 6:30 p.m. at 2002 Wheeler.

Some people walked, ran and jogged 2.23 miles. The number signifies the day Arbery was killed.

Arbery would have turned 26 today.



Ahmaud Arbery shooting: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael arrested for murder of Georgia jogger caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiacrimearrestmurderbias crimeracismshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Doctor's voicemail upsets family of Chicago COVID-19 patient
Illinois conducts 20K COVID-19 tests in single day for 1st time
Movie buffs flock to McHenry drive-in theater Friday
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Pediatricians probe why children are much less affected by COVID-19
Chicago terror convict seeks prison release due to COVID-19
Show More
Cicero nursing home passes inspection, but restraining order stays
COVID-19 survivors released from Roseland Hospital to cheers from staff
Nearly half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities
Chicago boutique gives away handbags ahead of Mother's Day
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News