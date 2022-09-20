Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day is nearly upon us. Are you registered to vote?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

People are encouraged to register to vote and to check their registration if they are not sure.

In order to vote in Illinois:

-You must be a United States Citizen.

-You must be 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and turn 18 on or before the date of the General or Consolidated Election.

-You must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

-You must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.

-You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

For voter information in Illinois, visit ova.elections.il.gov.

For voter information in Indiana, visit indianavoters.in.gov.