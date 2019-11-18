How fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account by sending fake messages?
People have reported to ABC7's I-Team that they're receiving texts on their phones saying there's a bank alert with unusual activity detected.
Watch out! These texts most likely aren't from your real bank. They're coming from scammers.
ABC7's I-Team found that if you do click on the link provided in the text, you'll make it easier for fraudsters to gain access to your account information.
If you receive a suspicious text, pick up the phone and call your bank.
