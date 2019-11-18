Quick Tip

How fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account by sending fake messages?

People have reported to ABC7's I-Team that they're receiving texts on their phones saying there's a bank alert with unusual activity detected.

Watch out! These texts most likely aren't from your real bank. They're coming from scammers.

ABC7's I-Team found that if you do click on the link provided in the text, you'll make it easier for fraudsters to gain access to your account information.

If you receive a suspicious text, pick up the phone and call your bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quick tipi teamscamtext messagesphishing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to take advantage of Apple's new privacy website
How to curb your impulse shopping problem
Make sure airline, hotel rewards don't go to waste
Hackers can access Facebook's Messenger app
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Man fatally shot inside Subway on Southeast Side: police
Twin of unsolved North Shore murder victim to receive White House award
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family watching TV
Boy, 14, helps save father's life after accidental shooting
Groups push for more people of color in Illinois' marijuana industry
Take a look inside this Chicago pop-up bar's tribute to 'Christmas Vacation'
Show More
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Suspected bank robber arrested in Chicago after pursuit from Rolling Meadows
Turnout at Chicago cannabis hiring event leads to hourslong waits
Suspect arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
Teen gives out backpacks full of supplies to Chicago's homeless
More TOP STORIES News