How fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Did you know fraudsters are trying to gain access to your bank account by sending fake messages?People have reported to ABC7's I-Team that they're receiving texts on their phones saying there's a bank alert with unusual activity detected.Watch out! These texts most likely aren't from your real bank. They're coming from scammers.ABC7's I-Team found that if you do click on the link provided in the text, you'll make it easier for fraudsters to gain access to your account information.If you receive a suspicious text, pick up the phone and call your bank.