Chicago shootings: At least 29 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 29 people have been shot, six fatally, in shootings across Chicago this weekend, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside a ride share car in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Police said the man was inside the car in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street at about 8:55 p.m. He was transported to a hospital by the rideshare driver, where the victim was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 2200-block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots at him about 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Sunday inside a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her age wasn't immediately known.

No arrests were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.

A man was also killed, and another was wounded, in a shooting Friday night in Back of the Yards.

Antonio Andrade, 39, was standing on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

Andrade was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Another man, 28, suffered a graze to the knee in the shooting and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in good condition.

Hours earlier, another person was shot and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn't known, was on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 75 people were shot, 14 fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)