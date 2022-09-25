Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 6 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

Two men were shot and killed on the city's West Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. Two men were found shot in the head at about 4:05 a.m. at a home in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. A 30-year-old man was found in front of the home and another man, 31 years old, was found inside the home, police said. Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

SATURDAY

Two men were shot, one fatally, on the North Side early Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7100 block of North Clark Street at about 1:26 a.m., police said. Two men were standing in a parking lot when someone in a group of people fired shots. A 37-year-old man, shot in the chest, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 36, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

About 30 minutes later, a 30-year-old man was at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Around the same time, another man was standing with a "large group of people" in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

At about 4 a.m., a fourth man, also 30, was found on the street with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, another man was shot during an argument in Hollywood Park on the Northwest Side, police said. The 18-year-old was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to authorities. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. The gunman fled the area, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Three more people were shot Saturday night at a gathering in Washington Heights on the Far South Side, police said. A gunman opened the back door of a building about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire at the group standing inside, Chicago police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police. No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side Friday. The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk in the 1100 block on N. Lawler Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police. The victim was struck in the left ankle and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Hours later, two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Just after midnight, they were in a car going west in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan opened fire, police said. A man, 21, drove himself and a woman, 19, to Holy Cross Hospital. They were then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and the woman was struck in the face and neck, police said.

Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year last weekend, with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)