Quick Tip: Have you gotten mail saying you've won big? How to identify whether it's a scam

Have you received something in your mailbox saying that you've won thousands of dollars, an HDTV or even an Apple watch?

The Indiana Attorney General's Office says this is a scam. According to the office, these mailers are coming from car dealerships.

When people go into these dealerships, they only end up getting a lottery ticket or a five dollar gift card. That's it.

So if this happens to you, make sure to report the scam to the Indiana Attorney General's Office immediately.
