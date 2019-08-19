Have you received something in your mailbox saying that you've won thousands of dollars, an HDTV or even an Apple watch?
The Indiana Attorney General's Office says this is a scam. According to the office, these mailers are coming from car dealerships.
When people go into these dealerships, they only end up getting a lottery ticket or a five dollar gift card. That's it.
So if this happens to you, make sure to report the scam to the Indiana Attorney General's Office immediately.
Quick Tip: Have you gotten mail saying you've won big? How to identify whether it's a scam
