Coronavirus tips: Keeping babies active amid COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Staying active during this pandemic is important for all of us, but especially important for babies who are still in the early stages of childhood development.

Occupational Therapist with Northwestern Medicine, Patti Ideran, joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to talk about ways to keep your baby on the move.


She said the most important thing to do is to get your baby on the floor. Keep them away from screens and let them move.

Ideran said this is critical for sensory and motor development.

American Academy of Pediatric has limitation when it comes to leaving your children in equipment, such as bouncer or walker. They recommend no more than 15 minutes at a time and no more than 2 hour a day.


Ideran also debunks some myths about the benefits of baby equipment.

