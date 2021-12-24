Quick Tip

Tips to avoid hassles when making gift returns, exchanges

By and Ann Pistone
Before you return or exchange a gift that missed the mark, check out these expert tips to make holiday returns a breeze and avoid hassles at the counter.

Dealnews.com says consumers should keep these tips in mind:

  • Return ASAP: If you receive a gift in December you shouldn't return it in July. Make sure you return or exchange an item before it's too late.

  • Know the return policy: It's important to familiarize yourself with a store's return policy to make the process as easy as possible.

  • Have proof of purchase: Whether it's a gift receipt or an invoice, make sure you can prove the item was purchased. Without proof of purchase, a store can offer credit or an exchange, but not an outright refund.
