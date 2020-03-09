How to spot check scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bounced checks could break the bank.According to the Federal Trade Commission, check scams are on the rise.The average American loses about $2,000 to these check scams. It's in the top 10 for all scams, according to the FTC.So what is a check scam? It's when someone sends you a check that looks real but is fraudulent. You deposit the check and that scammer asks you to send a certain amount of money back.At first, the check clears and everything seems fine, but then the check bounces and you are on the hook.