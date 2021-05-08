Quick Tip

How to block robocalls, suspicious numbers, spam texts

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're among those who get robocalls, you may be wondering how you can block or stop suspicious numbers from trying to reach you.

You probably get those annoying calls every day - spam calls with recordings to sell services and even scam calls.

The app RoboKiller said data shows that robocalls are down 11%, potentially from new technology being used by the FCC and wireless carriers to block robocalls before they even get to you.

But it's still a problem.

Robokiller also said it tracked 5.7 billion spam calls nationwide in April and 7.4 billion spam texts.

If you get these, you can block the numbers on your smartphone. Sometimes you can also report a text to your carrier as spam or junk within the body of the text.

You can also get research apps like Robokiller or Nomorobo to see if they work for you to help block suspicious numbers.

If don't answer strange calls, make sure to check your voicemail so you don't miss an important call!
