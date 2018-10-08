A vigil will be held Monday for an 18-year-old enjoying his senior year and headed to college next year who was killed in a shooting Friday.James Garrett was killed at a memorial for a family friend near 132nd Street and South Prairie Avenue. Now, there will be a vigil for Garrett at Butler College Prep.On Friday, police said man and a woman started arguing and then both pulled out guns and started shooting. One of those bullets hit Garrett in the back.The school said Garrett was the first senior in his class to be accepted into college. Garrett was a star senior who had dreams of becoming a teacher."The fact that he was getting ready to go to college with a 3.9 GPA and his career is over with. He gone now," said his sister Latasha Garrett.His mother said their family had moved out of the Eden Green neighborhood a few years ago so that her kids could be safer.Butler College Prep officials said Garrett loved his school and everyone he met, and he will never be forgotten.Two other people were shot at that vigil, Police said a 48-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were hurt but expected to be okay.