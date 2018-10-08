Students at Butler College Prep mourned the loss of a role model classmate at a vigil Monday morning.James Garrett, 18, was killed while attending a memorial on Friday night. On Monday, his family members as well as students and staff at the school spoke about the young man with very big dreams."I didn't get to say goodbye to my brother," said Jameisha Garrett, the victim's sister. "It's just not right...nothing but good memories of my brother."Garrett had big plans. He was the first senior in his class at Butler College Prep High School to be accepted into college.Garrett was killed at a memorial for a family friend near 132nd Street and South Prairie Avenue over the weekend. A man and a woman started arguing and then both pulled out guns and started shooting. One of those bullets hit Garrett in the back.Students held a vigil for Garrett, with most of the school participating. They all wore black and held candles in his honor, then shared stories of a young man always laughing and joking, but with very serious aspirations of becoming a teacher."A light, always making someone smile, always making someone laugh," said Principal Christopher Goins.Garrett had recently toured colleges and was looking forward to his next chapter. He wanted to study education to become a teacher and actually wanted to come back to Butler College Prep and teach.Garret's mother was at a loss for words. Monday is her 40th birthday.Two other people were shot at that vigil, Police said a 48-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were hurt but expected to be okay.