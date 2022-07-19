housing

Chicago violated residents' civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods: HUD

City Hall could lose millions for housing if Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration doesn't agree to work on policy overhaul plan
By Brett Chase
CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago is violating the civil rights of its residents by relocating polluting businesses from white communities into Black and Latino areas that already are overwhelmed with environmental and health issues, federal officials have found after a nearly two-year investigation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is demanding that Chicago change its unlawful planning, zoning and land-use policies so they don't discriminate against communities of color, according to a letter to the city.

If Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration doesn't agree to work on a plan to overhaul its processes and policies, City Hall could face losing hundreds of millions a year in federal housing money.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint from community organizers who challenged the city's role in the planned relocation of the General Iron metal-shredding business from mostly white Lincoln Park to a majority-Latino Southeast Side community surrounded by Black neighborhoods.

"These actions continued a broader policy of shifting polluting activities from white neighborhoods to Black and Hispanic neighborhoods despite the latter already experiencing a disproportionate burden of environmental harms," the HUD letter to the city said.

In February, Lightfoot rejected a permit that would allow the Southeast Side metal operation to open.

But HUD investigators looked more broadly at city officials' actions prior to that decision, including an agreement that City Hall signed with the business's owner months after Lightfoot took office in 2019.

General Iron operated in Lincoln Park for decades, shredding cars, large appliances and other types of scrap metal for recycling on 20 acres along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

For years, neighbors complained about the smell, noise and other nuisances there.

City emails show that, under Mayor Rahm Emanuel, city officials pushed for the business to move to make way for a new use, which was part of bigger plan for a multibillion-dollar private real estate development Lincoln Yards.

Brett Chase's reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
