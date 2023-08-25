A mixture of ballet and witchcraft? Hulu's 'Spellbound' is sure to captivate viewers

Hulu's new show 'Spellbound' will combine the worlds of ballet and witchcraft.

LOS ANGELES -- Coming to Hulu later this month, "Spellbound" follows Cece, played by Hailey Romain, a young dancer who relocates from the U.S. to an elite ballet school in France.

Immersed in the world of pliés and pirouettes, Cece is ready to put her skills to the test at ballet school.

When she discovers that she's from a long line of powerful witches, Cece must decide how to best handle her powers and defeat the forces of evil, all while balancing the pressures of school.

Can Cece handle all of the toils sent her way?

Watch "Spellbound" when it drops August 31 on Hulu to find out.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.