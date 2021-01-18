On The Red Carpet showcases Hulu's best shows and movies

On the Red Carpet is gearing up for an awards season like no other and in celebration of the upcoming ceremonies, we've teamed up with Hulu to showcase potential nominees this season.
There's already a lot of awards show buzz about "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," a Hulu original film debuting on the streaming service February 26, 2021.
"I just want to make you think about where we are in America right now," director Lee Daniels said about the biopic, which follows jazz icon Billie Holiday, who was targeted by the federal government largely because of her controversial and heart-wrenching song, "Strange Fruit."
Another movie that has everyone talking is romantic-comedy "Palm Springs," starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons and Camila Mendes. The film adds a sci-fi twist to the comedy genre, with the two main characters stuck in a time loop, and was crowned the most-watched movie of 2020 on the streaming service, according to Hulu's year-end report.
Two miniseries that have taken Hulu by storm were adapted from novels. Award-winning actresses Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon talk about their timely limited series "Little Fires Everywhere," which explores race, class and motherhood. Plus, Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones chat about their romantic drama series "Normal People," which is already nominated for three Critics Choice Awards.
Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult discuss the power struggle between their characters in "The Great," a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great.
Another dramedy to watch is "Ramy." Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed show is in the works and creator and actor Ramy Youssef discusses how the show explores what it means to be Muslim-American.
On The Red Carpet also takes a look at Pete Davidson's performance in the coming-of-age movie "Big Time Adolescence" and highlights the comedy series "Woke" and "Pen 15."
The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this station.
