Human bones, campsite found in Hobart woods

(Shutterstock)

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
Police in Hobart said a human skeleton and improvised campsite were found in a wooded area near 83rd and Grand Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police said survey crews in the area found what appeared to be a human skull at about 9:30 a.m. and called the police.

When detectives, CSI officers and the coroner responded to the scene, they found what appeared to be an improvised campsite nearby. The campsite had a plastic shelter with clothing under it, along with what appeared to be the rest of the human skeleton.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduled to examine the remains Thursday.

Police said detectives searched the scene for any signs of foul play or anything that may have caused the death. They found some personal items in the immediate area of the campsite but nothing else. Police said there did not appear to be any signs foul play at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hobart police
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationHobart
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video released of masked suspect in Rogers Park shootings
Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
Pritzker, Rauner get testy in ABC7 Illinois governor debate
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense rests case, closing arguments set for Thursday
Mom with booze-filled sippy cup allegedly drove drunk with child
Boy, 14, stabbed in chest on Far South Side; suspect in custody
Cubs' Addison Russell suspended without pay for 40 games
Rape victim advocates: Trump mocking Dr. Ford drives survivors 'behind closed doors'
Show More
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Cheerleader allegedly gave pot brownies to students for homecoming votes
Lake County Jail video released after man dies in custody
Deputy uses Taser on man who allegedly stole tractor from 71-year-old
More News