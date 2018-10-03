Human bones, campsite found in Hobart woods

Police in Hobart said a human skeleton and improvised campsite were found in a wooded area near 83rd and Grand Boulevard Wednesday morning.Police said survey crews in the area found what appeared to be a human skull at about 9:30 a.m. and called the police.When detectives, CSI officers and the coroner responded to the scene, they found what appeared to be an improvised campsite nearby. The campsite had a plastic shelter with clothing under it, along with what appeared to be the rest of the human skeleton.The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduled to examine the remains Thursday.Police said detectives searched the scene for any signs of foul play or anything that may have caused the death. They found some personal items in the immediate area of the campsite but nothing else. Police said there did not appear to be any signs foul play at this time.If you have any information, contact Hobart police