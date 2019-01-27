'Human chain' used to pull man from frigid water near Foster Beach

A 32-year-old man was rescued from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon after he fell into the freezing waters near Foster Beach on the North Side.About 1:05 p.m., the man was walking his dog along the lakefront in the 5100 block of North Simonds Drive when the dog slipped on ice and fell into the frigid water, according to Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. When the man tried to save his dog, he also tumbled into the lake.Two people immediately called 911 after witnessing the incident, police said. Before officers showed up, the man was able to get his dog out of the water.Responding officers were then able to drag the man out of the water by locking their arms together and forming a "human chain" using a borrowed dog leash, police said.After the man was brought to shore, he was rushed to Weiss Memorial Hospital for observation, authorities said. His condition was stabilized.The dog was in good condition, police said.