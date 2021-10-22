Human remains found in Darien woods, possibly connected to missing United executive

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage Forest Preserve police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Darien.The apparent remains were found by contractors working at Waterfall Glen Forest preserve.While investigators work to identify the remains, Elmhurst police have been notified that a missing persons report was filed for Jacob Cefolia in August of 2020. Cefolia is a United Airlines executive. His vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, near where the remains were found.Despite an extensive search that included multiple police agencies, Cefolia was never found.Authorities have not offered any further details about what they have found in the forest preserve.