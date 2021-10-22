human remains found

Human remains found in Darien woods, possibly connected to missing United executive

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found in Darien

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage Forest Preserve police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Darien.

The apparent remains were found by contractors working at Waterfall Glen Forest preserve.


While investigators work to identify the remains, Elmhurst police have been notified that a missing persons report was filed for Jacob Cefolia in August of 2020. Cefolia is a United Airlines executive. His vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, near where the remains were found.

Despite an extensive search that included multiple police agencies, Cefolia was never found.


Authorities have not offered any further details about what they have found in the forest preserve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
darienhuman remains foundinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie, FBI says
Former NYPD chief says latest find amid Laundrie search is 'strange'
Police find items belonging to Brian Laundrie, apparent human remains
TOP STORIES
SWAT team swarms Villa Park home; trains bypassing station
Baldwin: 'My heart is broken' after accidental film set shooting
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
Video shows 3 women kidnap baby from north Texas motel
Chicago filmmakers behind indie film 'The Cleaner'
Show More
Chicago Weather: Chilly and clearing
WI boy, 3, fatally shot in head, ME says; body found in dumpster
Officials release cause of family's mysterious death on hiking trail
IL reports 2,969 COVID cases, 27 deaths
Source of Dixmoor water problems identified
More TOP STORIES News