LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --Human remains found this week at the Joliet-Lockport border belong to Ashley Tucker, a 25-year-old Joliet woman who was last seen on Oct. 13, the Will County Coroner's Office confirmed Saturday.
Tucker's body was found in a barrel with "severe thermal injuries," the coroner's office said. Her death was classified as a homicide. An autopsy is pending.
Peter Zabala, who is believed to be the last person to see her before her disappearance, is in police custody in connection with her death.
RELATED: Person of interest in disappearance of Ashley Tucker in custody
Tucker's remains were found Wednesday in the 3500 block of South State in Lockport Township, which is property belonging to a relative of Zabala.
Some of her items were found in the area where she was last seen, police said.
Tucker was identified by the tattoos on her body.
Zabala had an active Will County warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender registration act.