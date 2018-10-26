Human remains reportedly found at property searched in case of missing Joliet woman

Ashley Tucker, left, was last seen Oct. 13. Peter Zabala, right, is wanted in connection with Tucker's disappearance, police said. (Joliet Police Department)

Human remains were reportedly found during a search at the Joliet-Lockport border, at a property belonging to a relative of Peter Zabala.

Zabala is in custody in connection with the disappearance of 25-year-old Ashley Tucker of Joliet.

Zabala is believed to be the last person to see Tucker before she disappeared on Oct. 13. Some of her items were found in the area where she was last seen, police said.

Police have not confirmed or denied the reports of human remains.

Zabala had an active Will County warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender registration act.

Tucker is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of "CLEO" on her left wrist and a tattoo of "MONA" on her right wrist.

Ashley was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone has any information about Tucker's whereabouts is asked to call 911, Joliet police Det. Tizoc Landeros at 815-482-5625 or the Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.
